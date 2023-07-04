Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

