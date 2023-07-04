Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,085 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,085 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DVN opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

