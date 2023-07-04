Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.7% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 56,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 199,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

