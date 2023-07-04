Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

