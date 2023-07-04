Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,872,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $441.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $447.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

