Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $441.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

