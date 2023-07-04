Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Decreased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.