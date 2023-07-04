Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,758,000 after acquiring an additional 410,926 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.90. The stock had a trading volume of 247,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

