Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Cut by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.