Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.3% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,819,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

