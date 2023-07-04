Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is High Note Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.64. The company had a trading volume of 272,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,093. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.