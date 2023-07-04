Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $408.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

