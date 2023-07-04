Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Trustees of the Smith College

Trustees of the Smith College lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 29.1% of Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

