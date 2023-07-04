Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS VARGF opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75. Varta has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $171.77.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

