Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3,626.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $196.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

