Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0135 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Velas has a market cap of $33.33 million and $373,354.61 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,470,686,378 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

