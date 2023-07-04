Verge Hits Market Cap of $95.26 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $95.26 million and $194.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 245.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,939.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00345782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.06 or 0.00905191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00543253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00063579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00142836 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,162,625 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

