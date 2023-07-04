Verge Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 205.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $98.65 million and approximately $130.91 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,811.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.00343146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.50 or 0.00887655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00541184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00063678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00145496 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,165,269 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

