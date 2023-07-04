VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

VersaBank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:VBNK opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$259.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.95. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.97.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

