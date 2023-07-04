VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.
VersaBank Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:VBNK opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$259.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.95. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.97.
VersaBank Company Profile
