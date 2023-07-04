Vertcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $131,651.64 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $131,651.64 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,778.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00340594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.23 or 0.00890989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.42 or 0.00543940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00063561 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00145482 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,118,160 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

