Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.00

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 172394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).

The firm has a market cap of £15.91 million, a P/E ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.18.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

