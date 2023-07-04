Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 85 at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).

VOD stock opened at GBX 74.32 ($0.94) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.42. The company has a market capitalization of £20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 70.06 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.04 ($1.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,105.26%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

