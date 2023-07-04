VRES 24 Hour Volume Tops $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,971.55 or 0.99967456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.