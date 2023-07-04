Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.14.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

WKCMF remained flat at $137.30 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $167.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.33.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.