Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.14.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
WKCMF remained flat at $137.30 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $167.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.33.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.
