Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (WAKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Wake Forest Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS WAKE opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Wake Forest Bancshares

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.

