WealthOne LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

WealthOne LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,978,000 after buying an additional 481,581 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,775,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 214,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after buying an additional 90,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,728,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,744,000 after buying an additional 77,246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

