Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Target Price to $90.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46. Ashland has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter worth about $2,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,976,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.