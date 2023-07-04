Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $461,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

