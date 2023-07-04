WEMIX (WEMIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $223.22 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $223.22 million and $3.47 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 967,984,993 coins and its circulating supply is 314,102,683 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 967,941,310.0416684 with 314,059,300.5763798 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.73662376 USD and is up 8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $10,756,153.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

