Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.95. The company had a trading volume of 663,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

