Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $34 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.76. 2,007,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,820. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

