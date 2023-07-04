Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $8.50 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,782. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

