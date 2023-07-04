Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 2,857 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 799,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 990.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

