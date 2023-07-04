Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PH traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.01. 288,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $392.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

