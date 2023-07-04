Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 7,707 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.63. The company had a trading volume of 740,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,924. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

