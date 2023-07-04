West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,484,250,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,922. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.