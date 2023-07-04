West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 742.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMG traded down $13.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,125.20. The company had a trading volume of 155,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,025. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,054.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,746.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,233.61 and a 52-week high of $2,147.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,323 shares of company stock worth $22,970,416. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

