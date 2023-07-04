West Oak Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,849,000 after buying an additional 2,376,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

CL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.14. 2,092,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

