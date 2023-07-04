West Oak Capital LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TROW traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 584,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,759. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

