West Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

BAC traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. 30,995,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,235,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

