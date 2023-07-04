West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Trading Down 1.6 %

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

ORCL traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,617,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.