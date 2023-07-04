Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 14,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 27,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Western Investment Company of Canada Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$10.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Western Investment Company of Canada alerts:

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.54 million during the quarter. Western Investment Company of Canada had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.