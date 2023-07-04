Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.60. 99,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

