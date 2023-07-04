Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,810 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.95 and its 200-day moving average is $376.93. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.