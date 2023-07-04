Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $54,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in NIKE by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.11. 5,734,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,612,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.