Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.44. 1,700,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,486. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

