Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. 2,061,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,922. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

