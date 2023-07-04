Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after buying an additional 118,951 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE IQV traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $221.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.16.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial cut their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.