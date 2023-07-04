Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in American Tower by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after acquiring an additional 816,302 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,351. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

