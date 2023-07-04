Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,375,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,273,648. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

